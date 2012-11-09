PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 9

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
www.vedomosti.ru
- Ahead of its IPO in London, Russian mobile operator Megafone reported third quarter profit of 14.9 billion roubles, or up 19.6 percent year-on-year, with revenues at 71.2 billion roubles, up by 12.3 percent in annual terms, the paper says.
www.kommersant.ru
- The Russian government approved spending 338 billion roubles by 2030 to support the local shipbuilding industry with focus on ice breakers and fishing boats, among others, the paper writes.
www.ng.ru
- Russia’s 2012 budget is short of 800 billion roubles to ensure free-of-charge public medical care with demand worth 1.5 trillion roubles, according to Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova.
www.rg.ru
- Russian lawmakers will consider next week toughening rules for private access to weapons a 30-year-old shot dead at least six people in Moscow on Wednesday. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)