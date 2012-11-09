PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 9

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Ahead of its IPO in London, Russian mobile operator Megafone reported third quarter profit of 14.9 billion roubles, or up 19.6 percent year-on-year, with revenues at 71.2 billion roubles, up by 12.3 percent in annual terms, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Russian government approved spending 338 billion roubles by 2030 to support the local shipbuilding industry with focus on ice breakers and fishing boats, among others, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s 2012 budget is short of 800 billion roubles to ensure free-of-charge public medical care with demand worth 1.5 trillion roubles, according to Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova.

ROSSIYSKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russian lawmakers will consider next week toughening rules for private access to weapons a 30-year-old shot dead at least six people in Moscow on Wednesday. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)