PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 15
November 15, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s largest lender Sberbank plans to establish a healthcare hub worth around $1.2-1.5 billion in Moscow, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the Chief Executive of Russian state technology firm Rusnano Anatoly Chubais on the results of the energy reform.

- The Skype accounts of several Russian media celebrities, including opposition activist Alexei Navalny, were hacked on Wednesday, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Former Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov, recently dismissed from his post after a corruption scandal, was appointed advisor to the chief of state corporation Russian Technologies, the paper writes citing sources.

- German car maker BMW is in talks with Russian counterpart Avtotor to create a joint venture in Kaliningrad to produce 50,000 cars per year, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree obliging migrant workers from the neighboring countries to pass a Russian language exam before starting work, the daily says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
