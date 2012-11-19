FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 19
November 19, 2012 / 9:05 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia plans to raise the minimal vodka price by 36 percent starting in 2013, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the Israeli Industry, Trade and Labour Minister Shalom Simhon, who says Russia and Israel will cooperate to establish a free trading zone soon.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The number of Russians who vacation in crisis-struck Spain and Cyprus grew 50 percent year-on-year last summer, the daily reports.

- Russian email-to-social networking group Mail.ru raised $125 million by selling stakes in U.S. groups Groupon and Zynga, less than the $147.7 million it had spent on them in 2010, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia plans to work on the social and economic development of Moldova’s breakaway region of Transdniestria, the paper says.

- Russian nationalists plan to hold a rally in Moscow on Nov. 27 due to rising ethnic tensions in the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
