PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 20

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- New investments worth 5 trillion roubles ($159 billion) in 92 projects are needed to further develop Russia’s Far East, the paper writes quoting officials at the ministry recently established to deal with the region’s problems.

- The Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia’s Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, the paper writes.

- Russia in the next two years may sign a contract to sell 24 SU-35 fighter jets to China’s Air Force for more than $1.5 billion, the daily writes citing sources.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Konstantin Urlichich, CEO of Russian Space Systems, a company in charge of developing GLONASS navigation system, may be dismissed after police had launched an investigation into a 6.5 billion roubles ($206.71 million) fraud in the company, the paper writes.

- Bestselling Russian science fiction writer Boris Strugatsky died at 79, the paper writes.

- Svyaznoy, Russia’s second-largest phone handset retailer, will become a third reseller of Apple Inc’s devices in the country, the daily writes.