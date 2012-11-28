FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 28
November 28, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea tells the paper in an interview that the euro is highly beneficial for Europe and the eurozone falling apart would not be the right solution to the financial crisis.

- Swedish truck maker Scania will invest some 70 million euros ($90.52 million) in projects in Russia over the next three years.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian state-run diamond miner Alrosa may sign a three-year contract with Tiffany & Co, which may start buying diamonds from Russia worth at least $60 million a year, the daily says.

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev believes the recently-approved law tightening controls over Internet should not be considered “repressive”, the daily reports.

$1 = 0.7733 euros Writing by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
