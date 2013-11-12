FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 12
November 12, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Communications ministry in Russian southern Rostov region recommended local state officials not use Google’s services, the paper says.

- French retailer Auchan may lose between 380 million roubles to 880 million roubles ($11.60 to 26.86 million) in profit in November in Russia due to expired license to sell alcohol.

- Russian authorities plan to spend some 40 billion roubles ($1.22 billion) to prepare for the winter World University Games in Kazan in 2019, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Higher Arbitrage Court criticized the proposed judicial system reform, the paper writes.

- Governor of St Petersburg created a city government committee for interethnic relations in a vow to mitigate illegal migration issues.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The daily runs an interview with lawyer Anatoly Kucherena, who says Edward Snowden has a bright future in any country. ($1 = 32.7657 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
