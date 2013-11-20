PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 20

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Federal security services are carrying out major anti-terrorist training exercises involving civilians in Sochi, the host city of the 2014 Winter Olympics, the paper writes.

- Russian internet company Mail.ru has launched a website - my.com - in the U.S. and opened an office in Mountain View, California, the daily says.

- Chinese exports of metals and metal products to Russia rose 9 percent year-on-year in January-September, the daily reports.

- Foreigners without a valid Russian driving license account for around 30 percent of drivers at Russian transport companies, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian railways may increase its tariffs for shipping diesel fuel by 12 percent in the hope of securing around an extra 6.5 billion roubles ($198.62 million), the daily reports.

- Russia is considering introducing new restrictions on foreign acquisitions of Russian real estate, the paper writes. ($1 = 32.7265 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)