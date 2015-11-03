FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 3
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 3, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s cabinet has been slow in implementing an anti-crisis plan, the paper writes citing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

- State-owned Russian Railways proposes a 9 percent hike in 2016 freight tariffs, the paper writes.

- The number of phishing attacks in Russia rose around 23 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter of 2015, the daily says.

- Russians have significantly cut their purchases of foreign travel tours abroad after the Kogalymavia plane crash in Egypt, the paper reports citing Russian tour industry experts.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian law enforcement bodies detained a businessman who allegedly headed a group of around 500 people which illegally transferred $46 billion abroad, the daily reports.

- Russia’s consumer protection watchdog together with the health ministry and anti-monopoly service have criticized a draft law proposing to ban fast-food advertising in Russia, the paper reports. The media market will lose around 20 billion roubles ($313.38 million) if the law is adopted, Kommersant said.

- More than 270 state officials were sacked and some 5.5 thousands people were put in prison for corruption crimes in the first half of 2015, the daily reports.

- Microsoft Corp will boost prices for its software and cloud services in Russia by between 19 and 25 percent in 2016, the paper writes.

$1 = 63.8200 roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.