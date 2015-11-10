FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 11
#Intel
November 10, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian conglomerate Rostec has criticised Avtovaz’s CEO Bo Andersson for mass staff cuts, the paper says.

- Tour operators asked the government for support after it suspended air traffic between Russia and Egypt, the most popular tourist destination, the daily says.

- Almost 18 billion roubles ($278.94 million) allocated for development of the Russian-Indian Multirole Transport Aircraft have not been used for the past 5 years, the daily reports.

- Baskin-Robbins closed every tenth ice-cream kiosk in Moscow in the third quarter of 2015 because of the city’s new policy towards street vending, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Russian cabinet on Monday discussed bans of flights not only to Egypt but also to other potentially dangerous countries, the daily reports.

- The Finance Ministry proposes making lottery operators rather than winners pay taxes on lottery winnings, the paper reports.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s presidential administration owns property and land worth at least $6 billion, the paper writes.

$1 = 64.5300 roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova, editing by Jason Bush

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
