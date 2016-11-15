FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 15
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 9 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

PepsiCo will build a large baby food factory next to the existing dairy plant of the company Wimm-Bill-Dann in the city of Timashevsk. The factory will become one of the 15 largest Russian processing companies, the daily reports. PepsiCo has owned Wimm-Bill-Dann since 2011.

The finance ministry of and central bank have proposed to tighten the rules for the external auditors and to introduce criminal liability for auditors as well as their compulsory rotation, the newspaper said.

VimpelCom Ltd is to launch Veon messenger, which will be available to more than 200 million clients, including in Russia, by the end of 2017, daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

The daily reports that Russia's central bank has hammered out a proposal to the shareholders and creditors of the bank Peresvet for its financial recovery. The main owner of Peresvet is the Russian Orthodox Church (49.7 percent) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia (24.4 percent).

Two deputy governors of the Siberia's Kemerovo region became involved in a criminal case related to an extortion, daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

According to a national agricultural census, which was carried out in the period from July 1 to Aug 15 2016 by the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, the number of agricultural organizations and farms have almost halved in 10 years. The massive consolidation of the farms is under way, which could lead to monopolization of the market, the daily said.

$1 = 65.5548 Rub Reporting by Margarita Popova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

