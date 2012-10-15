PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 15

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia slowed down its GDP growth to 2.8 percent in the third quarter of 2012, the paper writes citing Higher School of Economics.

- The paper runs an interview with Peter Voser, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, who says the company currently operates 86 petrol stations in Russia compared to 70 in 2010.

- Russian economy ministry has set the maximum hotel room price in Sochi during the 2014 Winter Olympics at 14,000 roubles ($450) per night. Hotel owners called such prices “ridiculous”, the daily says.

- Wet snow and strong wind left more than 200,000 people across Russia without electricity during the past weekend, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Candidates from Russia’s ruling United Russia party won governor elections in the country’s five regions. The opposition called the weak voter turnout a “catastrophe”, the paper reports.

- JCDecaux SA, Europe’s largest international outdoor advertising company, plans to buy 25 percent of its Russian counterpart Russ Outdoor, the paper reports.

- Passenger traffic at Russia’s largest airport Domodedovo rose 9 percent in January-August 2012, while its competitors Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo boosted passenger flow by 17-18 percent, the paper reports.