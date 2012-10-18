FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 18
#Daimler
October 18, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian state oil company Rosneft may acquire 100 percent stake in a non-state TNK-BP, the paper writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Daimler’s Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche who does not rules out a possibility of increasing the company’s stake in Russian car maker Kamaz.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian lawmakers propose various legislative initiatives to control the Internet information space including blogs, social networks and online media, the daily reports.

- Buildings for all Russian ministries and federal institutions may be built near the Kremlin, instead of being moved outside Moscow as was previously planned, the paper writes citing Vladimir Kozhin, the presidential administration chief.

- Russia is ready to invest in the Central Asian region to help secure, develop and preserve its ethnical and cultural diversity, while western countries want to introduce capitalist values into the region, the paper writes citing Foreign Ministry’s Chief of Central Asian department.

Writing by Ludmila danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
