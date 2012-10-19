PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 19

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Elections for opposition coordination council in Russia will be held on Oct 20-21, both in the internet and in special polling stations, the paper writes.

- Businessman Gennady Timchenko plans to move to Russia, after he lived 20 years abroad, the paper writes.

- Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, plans in the next two years to only operate regular flights while all business aviation will be moved to Kubinka airport, the daily writes.

- A strict anti-smoking bill providing for gradual ban of smoking in public places was approved by Russian government on Thursday, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met leaders of his United People’s Front movement to develop a strategy for the next year, the daily writes.

- One of the world’s biggest frozen seafood producers, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd, may become part of a joint venture with Russian company Russkoye More - Dobycha, owned by businessmen Gennady Timchenko and Maxim Vorobyov, the paper reports, citing sources.

- Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has introduced a bill to city council to raise the vehicle-ownership tax, the daily says. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)