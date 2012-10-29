FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 29
October 29, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s biggest air carrier Aeroflot may launch a low-cost airline for domestic flights in 2013, the paper reports citing the company’s chief executive Vitaly Savelyev.

- The paper runs an interview with Michel Landel, chief executive of French catering-to-vouchers group Sodexo, who says 70 percent of company’s staff in Russia are women.

- Hyundai Motor Co’s signed a contract with ZIL car plant in Moscow to assemble commercial vehicles starting in 2013, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Kremlin administration plans to move Russia’s Supreme and Supreme Arbitration courts from Moscow to St Petersburg, the daily says.

- Former chief of Moscow metro Dmitry Gayev died on Saturday. His representatives plan to have all accusations made in connection with his alleged fraud acquitted, the paper says.

- The daily runs an interview with Konstantin Dolgov, the Foreign Ministry’s human rights representative, who says the United States are not a model for democracy.

- Chinese top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and pick-up trucks Great Wall Motor Co Ltd may start selling cars in Russia without local distributor in 2013, the daily writes.

- Russian railways have developed an investment programme for 2013 which may reach 411 billion roubles ($13.08 billion), the paper says.

$1 = 31.4125 Russian roubles Writing by Ludmila Danilova

