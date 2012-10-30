PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 30

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s gas monopoly Gazprom will spend 1.2 trillion roubles ($38.14 billion) on developing the Chayanda gas field in Eastern Siberia and the construction of a pipeline connecting it to Vladivostok by 2017, the paper says.

- Some 24 percent of Russians believe the organisers of anti-Putin street protests want to forcefully overthrow the government, while 34 percent believe its goal is a change of power without violence, the daily reports, citing a recent survey from pollster Levada.

- Russia lost a tender for the delivery of 15 heavy helicopters worth $800 million for Indian airborne troops. U.S. CH-47F helicopter were chosen because of their lower price and maintenance costs, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with Artyom Volynets, chief executive with En+ Group, who says the company plans to attract several large investors ahead of its possible initial public offering.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Mastercard Inc.’s interchange fees for using credit cards in Russia reach 1.3-2.1 percent for supermarket transactions and 1.1.-2.1 percent for buying fuel at petrol stations, the daily says citing company’s website statement.

- The International Olympic Committee says Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom must lower prices for internet access during 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the daily says.

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved a state programme aimed at lowering the number of victims of car accidents by a quarter by 2020 by spending 100 billion roubles ($3.18 billion), the paper writes.