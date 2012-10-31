FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 31
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 31, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s largest car maker Avtovaz will be selling its cars in 500 shops in 2013, compared to current 434, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of International Paper Co john Faraci, who says Russia is making progress in improving business conditions to attract foreign investments.

- Rusnano plans to produce 20-25 billion roubles ($638-797 million) worth of nano-production in 2012, its Chief Executive Anatoly Chubais tells the paper in an interview.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin have resumed talks to resolve their shareholder dispute in the world’s largest nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel , the daily says.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will not hold his annual televised question-and-answer session with people around the country for the first time in 12 years, the paper writes, adding the president may instead hold an extensive press conference.

- An art district may be built in central Moscow for $3 billion, the daily writes citing Deputy Moscow Mayor Andrey Sharonov.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed four senior interior ministry generals, the paper writes.

- Russian health ministry will extend its healthcare modernisation programme into 2013 as it requires more time and an additional 50 billion roubles, the daily writes. ($1 = 31.3581 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.