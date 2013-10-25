FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 25
October 25, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian government plans to start subsidising the production of environmentally friendly cars as of 2014, the daily reports.

- Russia’s federal election body wants to campaign for higher turnout in elections, the paper writes.

- Egg prices more than doubled in some parts of Russia in just one month, the daily reports in quoting experts expecting more price rises.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The leader of Russia’s mainly Muslim republic of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiyev opposes federal law under which all regional leaders must not be named “presidents”, with the title reserved only for Vladimir Putin, the daily reports. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

