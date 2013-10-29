PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 29

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia made it to the top 100 countries in the World Bank’s 2014 Doing Business report, polling as no.92 and up 19 ranks compared to 2013, the paper writes.

- Russians bought nearly 200 times more LTE-supporting smartphones in the first nine months of 2013 compared to the same period in 2012, the paper writes.

- Russia will cut the quota for migrant workers in retail sector to 15 percent of all staff from 25 percent currently, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Moscow plans to shut down the 27 city’s agricultural markets and develop shopping malls or parking lots on the sites instead, the paper says. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)