PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 2
October 2, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s main lender Sberbank raised its mortgage rates to 13.25 percent with analysts expecting other banks to follow.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian drug traders make up to 20 billion roubles ($644.39 million) a year, head of Russia’s anti-drug watchdog Victor Ivanov says in an interview.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s official inflation is lower than the real price growth for basic products that seriously affects the living standards, especially of the elderly, the daily quotes head of Rosstat, Alexander Surinov, as saying. The average pension payout in Russia stands at 9.800 roubles a month, it adds.

- Last year Russia’s courts found guilt more than 782,000 people and acquitted only 7,410, the daily says citing Supreme Court statistics.

$1 = 31.0372 Russian roubles Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
