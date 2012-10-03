PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 3

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s transport ministry proposed to spend 410 billion roubles ($13.18 billion) to prepare the country’s rail roads for the 2018 World Cup, as the government fails to find 2.6 trillion roubles ($83.61 billion) Russian railways planned to spend earlier, the paper says.

- Speaker of Russian lower house of parliament Sergei Naryshkin plans to establish a council of non-parliamentary parties under his supervision, hoping to draw more forces into the political process.

- The construction of one highway kilometre in Russia costs 41 million roubles ($1.32 million) on average, which is cheaper than the cost of road construction in Germany, France, Canada, the U.S. and Spain, the paper writes citing a transport ministry report.

- Russian biggest air carrier Aeroflot accuses Sheremetyevo airport of causing the delay of 76 flights and plans to raise the issue of dismissal of airport’s director general Mikhail Vasilenko, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian presidential administration staff department has hired a secret services general and acquaintance of President Vladimir Putin, as the Kremlin reinforces its human resources, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russian Central Election Committee may restrict photo and video coverage, of governor and regional parliamentary elections on Oct. 14, along with live video feeds on the Internet in all of the regions, the paper says.

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on Tuesday said Russia will soon launch a holding to develop hypersonic technologies, the daily says.

- Russian investigators on Tuesday started checking whether an art exhibition dedicated to feminist punk band Pussy Riot stirs up religious hatred, after Orthodox activists in Moscow blocked entrance to the art gallery, the daily says. ($1 = 31.0962 Russian rouble) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)