PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 8
October 8, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 8

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The number of Russians who approve of opposition rallies reached 39 percent in September compared to 33 percent in August, the paper writes citing a recent Levada poll.

- Russians spent 30 billion roubles ($971.23 million) on cinema tickets in January-September 2012, which is 18.9 percent more than in the same period of 2011, the daily says.

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s sold 28 percent of all tablet computers in Russia in August, while Apple Inc. sold 26.8 percent of its iPads there, the daily reports citing a report by German market research firm GfK.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian government obliged state energy holding Rosneftegaz to pay 50 billion roubles ($1.59 billion) in dividends for the first nine months of 2012, the daily says.

- The paper runs an interview with the leader of Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, who condemns a recent shooting in central Moscow during a Dagestani wedding.

- Russian car-maker AvtoVAZ increased net profit four-fold to 27.4 billion roubles ($887.06 million) in the first half of 2012 compared to the same period last year, the daily writes.

