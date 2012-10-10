FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 10
October 10, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Muscovites are less aware of the city’s parliament activity than the citizens of other large Russian cities. Some 66 percent of Moscow’s residents think their interests are not represented, the daily reports citing recent Levada poll.

- Russian railways plans to raise 118 billion roubles ($3.79 billion) by selling its assets in 2012-2013, the daily says.

- Mobile number portability among telephone operators is unlikely to be introduced in Russia within the next three years, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Defense Minister Anatoly Serdyukov introduced a draft law providing for the establishment of a military police, the daily writes.

- Moscow’s mayor’s office estimated 50 percent stake in Radisson Slavyanskaya hotel which it plans to sell before the end of 2012 at 8 billion roubles ($256.74 million), the daily reports.

- Aeroflot signed an agreement with Sheremetyevo under which airline and its partners and subsidiaries will exclusively operate in all three terminals in the newest part of one of Russia’s biggest airports, the paper writes.

- Some 63 percent of Russians are in favor of censoring the internet and 65 percent access to the web must be limited for teenagers, the paper cites recent polls.

$1 = 31.1605 Russian roubles Writing by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
