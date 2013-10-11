PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 11

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian telecom operator Rostelecom will launch a new national internet search engine Sputnik at the beginning of next year. The state-controlled company has already spent $20 million on the project, the daily says.

- Russia’s jailed tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, whose term in prison expires next year, might have a chance to run for a seat in Russia’s parliament after the Constitutional Court on Thursday lifted a life-time ban on convicted criminals running for government office, the daily says.

- The Finance Ministry could take 200 billion roubles from the national Reserve Fund to meet the net domestic borrowing target of 584.4 billion rubles for this year.

- The opening (February 7) and closing (February 23) ceremonies of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi have already been sold out. The most expensive tickets vary in price from 37,000 roubles ($1,100)to 50,000 roubles ($1,600), the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s health ministry has worked out a list of illnesses which will allow citizens to avoid administrative arrests. Opposition activists usually arrested during rallies will probably not be able to take advantage of the list, the daily says, citing medical experts.

- The head of the presidential council on human rights Mikhail Fyodorov said on Thursday the council would support freeing activists in the Bolotny case under a new amnesty devoted to the 20th anniversary of Russia’s Constitution. The council will approve the bill on Friday to hand it to President Vladimir Putin for signature by October 15.

- Russia’s national airline Aeroflot has decided to call its low-budget airline Dobrolyot, which was the name of Aeroflot’s predecessor, founded in 1923. The new company could be worth $1.2 billion-$1.4 billion in four years, the daily says. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, editing by Jason Bush)