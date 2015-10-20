FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 20
October 20, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukayev on Monday said the economy had begun recovering in September after hitting a low point, the daily writes.

- Russia’s VTB bank converted some 52 million roubles ($834,336) in the third quarter of 2015 into reserves, the paper writes.

- Half of Russia’s top 30 banks in September recorded a fall in people’s deposits by 1-3 percent, the daily writes.

- Companies will spend some $430 million on advertising tailored to mobile devices in 2015, the paper reports.

- The weekly market share of Samsung mobile phones fell by 4.5 percent from Oct. 5-11 compared to the previous week due to the introduction of the new iPhone.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Sberbank and Alfa-bank asked a court to declare the Transaero airline bankrupt, the daily says.

- Police are searching for a businessman who shot 4 people dead outside Moscow on Monday, the paper says.

- Cisco Systems Inc will start independently importing its products to Russia without using local resellers, the paper reports.

$1 = 62.3250 roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

