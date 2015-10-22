PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 22

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia on Wednesday annulled Transaero’s air operator certificate from Oct. 26, the paper writes.

- Russia’s lower house of parliament is proposing to send drug addicts for compulsory treatment rather then put them in prison, the daily reports.

- French retailer Auchan opened 4 small stores in Moscow in 2015, the paper writes.

- Russia’s VTB 24 bank will cut staff by 11 percent, or 4,000 people, and close 57 branches in 2015, the paper writes, citing Mikhail Zadornov, the bank’s CEO.

- Hungary already invested some 200 million euros in settling migrants, the paper writes, citing Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

- The tariffs of new mobile phone operator Tele2 in Moscow will be 20-25 percent lower than those of the “big three” carriers, the daily writes.

- The Moscow metro announced a 3.7 billion rouble ($58.91 million) tender to equip its stations with cameras. Russia’s telecoms provider Rostelecom plans to bid, the daily writes.

- The average interest rate on loans in Russia has reached the pre-crisis levels of November 2014, the daily writes, citing Frank Research Group. ($1 = 62.8025 roubles)