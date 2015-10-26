PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 26

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian railways will not ask the government for subsidies from the budget for the first time since 2013, the daily writes.

- More Russians are buying forged car insurance papers or driving without them altogether to save money, due to a drop in people’s real incomes, the daily reports.

- Prices for newly built housing in Moscow will fall by 10-15 percent per year, the daily says, citing experts.

- Russian internet company Yandex will create a news agency where robots will write news, the paper says.

- Russia’s Economic Development Ministry is proposing forcing state institutions to discuss strategic planning documents with the pro-Kremlin United People’s Front, the paper says.

- Russia’s Central Bank plans to make it harder for investors to invest in commercial real estate via mutual funds, the paper writes.

- Rosneft on Tuesday will propose radical reform, including spinning off a transport business from Gazprom and liberalising pipeline gas exports, the daily reports.

- South African media firm Naspers bought a $1.2 billion stake in Russia's biggest internet advertising website Avito, the daily says.