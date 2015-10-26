FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 26
October 26, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian railways will not ask the government for subsidies from the budget for the first time since 2013, the daily writes.

- More Russians are buying forged car insurance papers or driving without them altogether to save money, due to a drop in people’s real incomes, the daily reports.

- Prices for newly built housing in Moscow will fall by 10-15 percent per year, the daily says, citing experts.

- Russian internet company Yandex will create a news agency where robots will write news, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s Economic Development Ministry is proposing forcing state institutions to discuss strategic planning documents with the pro-Kremlin United People’s Front, the paper says.

- Russia’s Central Bank plans to make it harder for investors to invest in commercial real estate via mutual funds, the paper writes.

- Rosneft on Tuesday will propose radical reform, including spinning off a transport business from Gazprom and liberalising pipeline gas exports, the daily reports.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- South African media firm Naspers bought a $1.2 billion stake in Russia’s biggest internet advertising website Avito, the daily says. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
