FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 10
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 10, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Moscow, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The board of directors of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, controlled by the country’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, has approved the purchase of a 50 percent stake in Euroset, the paper says.

- Russia’s giant gold deposit Sukhoi Log may soon be put on sale, the paper writes citing deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A Russian opposition activist detained after a rally in Moscow for attacking a policeman will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with Moldovan Prime Minister Vladimir Filat, who says buying gas from Russia for $400 for thousand cubic meters is too expensive. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.