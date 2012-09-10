PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 10

Moscow, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- The board of directors of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon, controlled by the country’s richest man Alisher Usmanov, has approved the purchase of a 50 percent stake in Euroset, the paper says.

- Russia’s giant gold deposit Sukhoi Log may soon be put on sale, the paper writes citing deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

KOMMERSANT

- A Russian opposition activist detained after a rally in Moscow for attacking a policeman will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with Moldovan Prime Minister Vladimir Filat, who says buying gas from Russia for $400 for thousand cubic meters is too expensive. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)