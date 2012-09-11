PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - SEPT 11

Moscow, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Energy Ministry said tax increases for independent gas producers, such as the country’s largest one Novatek, need to slow down, the daily writes.

- Head of Russian Orthodox Church Kiril has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant religious institutions the right to use state land for free, while the new draft of the Civil Code suggests churches must purchase the land.

- The number of apartments sold in Moscow grew 11 percent in August month-on-month, after the territory of the Russian capital doubled during an expansion project, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The number of Russians supporting President Vladimir Putin dropped 20 percentage points in the past ten years, to 59 percent in 2012, the daily cites a recent VTsIOM poll.

- Former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said Russia needs a political party promoting market economy, but said he personally has no plan to establish such a party.

- Moscow authorities expect income taxes on individuals to make 50 percent of the city’s budget starting in 2013 as salaries in Russia’s capital grow, the daily writes.

- Only a third of all Russia’s cultural monuments are well-maintained, while one tenth are in critical condition or ruined, the paper says citing the culture ministry.

- Jet fuel prices in Russia rose 6 percent in the first week of September, which may lead to increasing airplane ticket prices, the paper quotes experts. ($1 = 31.6670 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova)