PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 18

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian lawmakers are seeking 5 billion roubles ($163.47 million) from the country’s federal budget for 2013-2015 to compensate for losses that may be incurred by domestic industry following Russia’s WTO entry.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian prosecutors are seeking a court ban on spreading a film mocking Prophet Mohammad in the country after the amateurish video sparked a wave of anti-Western protests in the Muslim world.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia’s Audit Chamber has established that the country’s military is spending “blindly” and said its spending plans by 2020 were excessive, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Moscow is planning to restructure state farm subsidies system to match WTO demands and will consider ways to encourage farmers to return to abandoned sowing lands, Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov says.

- Oleg Deripaska has singed a deal with trade unions and Sverdlovsk regional authorities on securing 3,000 working places at RUSAL’s aluminium plant in Bogoslovsk and modernising the smelter.