PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 20
#Credit Markets
September 20, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian cinemas will have to control the age of the viewers more carefully, according to the new law aimed at protecting children from harmful information, the daily says.

- Traffic of heavy trucks through Moscow will be limited in the daytime starting in 2013, the paper writes citing the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

- Shares of Russian internet group Mail.Ru dropped 8.5 percent on Wednesday on the news that Gregory Finger, co-founder of the company, converted his 12 million class A shares to ordinary shares, the paper writes.

- Russia’s VEB bank hopes to promote sales of Russian planes on the international market by issuing cheap loans with the state guarantees, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian government plans to spend up to 7 trillion roubles ($224.25 billion) on the development of Moscow’s transport infrastructure by 2020, focusing mostly on the commuter train communications, the daily says citing Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

- Communist Anatoly Lokot may be expelled from the Russian lower house of parliament for his business activity, the paper reports.

- Kremlin administration chief Sergei Ivanov on Wednesday called on the civil society to cooperate with the authorities in fighting corruption, the paper writes.

- Russian officials on Wednesday confirmed that the crew of Sukhoi Superjet 100, which crashed in Indonesia on May 9, was responsible for the accident, the paper says.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
