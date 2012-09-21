PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 21

Moscow, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Alfa bank may acquire a stake in Russia’s largest mobile phone retailer Euroset, the paper writes citing sources.

- Russia’s state railway monopoly RZhD is in talks to buy Gefco, the logistics business that loss-making French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen wants to sell, the paper says.

- Stroitransgaz, controlled by Gunvor co-founder Gennady Timchenko, is in talks to acquire a stake in Energostroyinvestholding, the largest contractor of Russia’s state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK), the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Some 61 percent of Russians say government officials should not own any assets abroad, the daily writes citing recent VTsIOM poll.

- Moscow authorities plan to introduce paid parking lots instead of free street parking in the centre of the city starting November 2012, while experts say

- Russia’s State Duma will consider a draft law that calls for the return to winter time abandoned by former President Dmitry Medvedev but now suggested by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the daily writes.

- Russian parliament member Andrei Lugovoi, the main suspect in the murder of Russian exile Alexander Litvinenko in London, will provide evidence to the investigation of the causes and circumstances of Litvinenko’s death, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s Federal Security Service will be responsible for determining the level of protection of people’s private information, according to the new government’s regulations, the paper writes.