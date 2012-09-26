PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 26

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg is arriving in Russia and is expected to meet Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, the daily reports.

- Russian shareholders of TNK-BP have decided to bid for BP’s entire stake in the oil venture.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s oil and gas company Surgutneftegaz is leaving the Russia-Venezuela joint project on development of the oil field in Venezuela’s Orinoco River region. The company’s 20 percent stake could be divided among Russian partners -TNK-BP,Gazpromneft, Lukoil and Rosneft.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview that private companies will be able to work on defence orders.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak informed the government about possible fuel shortages due to maintenance works at some refineries.