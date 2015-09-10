FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Air carrier Transaero has decided to cut some 5 percent of its flight destinations, the daily reports. The country’s largest carrier Aeroflot is expected to buy a controlling stake in Transaero.

- Russian Railways hopes to get some 174 billion roubles ($2.55 billion) from the government in 2016 for its investment programme, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia will supply Syria with grenade launchers, armoured troop carriers, military trucks and other arms, the paper reports.

- Russia’s state development bank VEB hopes to receive some 1.3 trillion roubles ($19.03 billion) of additional government support in 2016, the paper writes.

- Apple Inc has agreed to transfer its data centre containing information about Russian users to Russia, the paper reports.

$1 = 68.3175 roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
