PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 24
September 24, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The paper runs an interview with Natural Resources and Ecology Minister Sergei Donskoi who says the federal budget earned some 33.6 billion roubles ($505.64 million) from the exploitation of offshore fields by state oil companies in 2014-2015.

- Russian banks put up for sale bad loans worth 245 billion roubles ($3.69 billion) between January and September, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Instagram, the popular photo-sharing service owned by Facebook Inc, will show ads for its Russian language users beginning late September, the paper writes.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s Central Bank has blocked one of money laundering channels which involved transactions through automatic payment terminals, the paper writes.

- Some 52 percent of Russian companies plan to raise salaries in 2016, while 11 percent plan to cut wages, the paper writes citing recent HeadHunter poll. ($1 = 66.4500 roubles)

