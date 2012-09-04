FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 4
September 4, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Chief executive officer of Otkritie Financial Corporation Vadim Belyaev said in an interview he is most likely to head Nomos bank after the two firms merge.

- Russia’s nuclear energy state corporation Rosatom has asked the government to subsidize the construction of a nuclear power plant worth 93 billion roubles ($2.88 billion) in Turkey.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s second largest mobile phone operator MegaFon is set to buy out Alexander Mamut’s stake in Russia’s biggest mobile retailer Euroset for a price ranging between $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion, the daily says.

- Russia’s Olympic Committee executive director Nikolai Tolstykh was elected president of the national Football Union on Monday.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russians may choose to support a candidate other than Vladimir Putin or Dmitry Medvedev in the next presidential election, the daily cites the latest opinion polls, which have also shown a sharp fall in Putin’s popularity in August.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia produced 43.89 tonnes of crude oil in August, some 0.4 percent more than in July, the daily says.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- British airline EasyJet plans to enter the Russian market after requesting a permit to fly between Moscow and London, the daily says.

