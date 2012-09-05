FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 5
September 5, 2012 / 8:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Moscow, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into alleged market abuses by Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, the paper writes.

- On his way to APEC summit in Vladivostok Russian President Vladimir Putin may take part in a wildlife conservation operation to help save endangered cranes, the daily reports.

- Inflation in Russia rose 5.9 percent year-on-year in August, the paper writes citing official state statistics.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The merger of Russia’s investigative committee, police and drug traffic control body, planned for the beginning of 2013, may be postponed due to various problems, the paper writes.

- Tensions in Russia’s North Caucasus may rise as the restive republic of Chechnya lays claims on the territory of the neighboring Ingushetia, the paper cites experts.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to reinforce police and secret services by troops that will take part in ongoing counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus, the paper writes.

Writing by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
