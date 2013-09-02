FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 2
September 2, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation signed $7.5 billion worth of contracts during the MAKS airshow last week, the daily writes.

- The daily runs an interview with Alexei Navaly, a protest leader and candidate for the post of Moscow mayor, who argues for requiring visas of migrants from the Caucasus and Central Asia.

- Russian Otkritie Bank plans to open some 10 offices together with Starbucks coffee shops in Moscow and St Petersburg in 2013-2014, the paper reports.

- Sales of YotaPhone, Russia’s first smartphone, will begin in Russia this November, and the device will cost 20,000-25,000 roubles ($600-750), the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A group of some 50 civil activists will be watching a live feed from the polling stations during Moscow mayor elections on Sept. 8, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the government to think about how to cut federal budgetary spending, the daily writes.

$1 = 33.3030 Russian roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

