FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 3
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 3, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has aped U.S. President Barack Obama’s campaign strategies in his election bid for Moscow mayor, the daily writes citing a report by a Kremlin-linked think tank.

- The campaign of the incumbent candidate for Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, has sent over 2 million letters urging people to vote for him in weekend elections, the daily writes.

- Amazon.com Inc will begin shipping consumer electronics to Russia starting Sept 2, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Former transport minister Igor Levitin was appointed presidential aide on Monday to curate regional policy, the daily reports citing experts.

- Some 55 percent Russians believe the state is capable of protecting them from terrorist’s attacks, the daily reports citing a recent poll by VTsIOM.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Moscow mayoral candidate and protest leader Alexei Navalny targets young voters by organizing a concerts of popular bands ahead of weekend elections, the daily writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.