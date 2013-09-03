PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Sept 3

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has aped U.S. President Barack Obama’s campaign strategies in his election bid for Moscow mayor, the daily writes citing a report by a Kremlin-linked think tank.

- The campaign of the incumbent candidate for Moscow mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, has sent over 2 million letters urging people to vote for him in weekend elections, the daily writes.

- Amazon.com Inc will begin shipping consumer electronics to Russia starting Sept 2, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Former transport minister Igor Levitin was appointed presidential aide on Monday to curate regional policy, the daily reports citing experts.

- Some 55 percent Russians believe the state is capable of protecting them from terrorist’s attacks, the daily reports citing a recent poll by VTsIOM.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Moscow mayoral candidate and protest leader Alexei Navalny targets young voters by organizing a concerts of popular bands ahead of weekend elections, the daily writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)