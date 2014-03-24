PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - March 24

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The Russian government might declare Crimea a special economic zone with tax breaks for all major investors.

- Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak will be in charge of monitoring Crimea’s economic development, the daily says.

- Russian military forces have taken control over all Ukraine’s military facilities in Crimea and all Ukraine‘s’ servicemen were disarmed over the weekend.

- Russian truck maker Kamaz could lose at least one billion roubles ($27.60 million) after failing to pull its equipment from Ukraine, according to the company’s chief executive Sergei Kogogin.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The government will consider ways to revive domestic production of regional passenger planes, the newspaper reports. The move would compensate for the withdrawal of the Canadian Bombardier plane maker from a project on assembling its Q400 planes in Russia’s Ulyanovsk, following sanctions over Ukraine, according to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

- Russia’s state electricity holding firm InterRAO and Belarussian Belenergo will decide together on electricity exports from Belarus to countries in the region outside the Customs Union, the daily reports.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian parliamentarians could ban state officials from owning properties abroad, which they claim makes them too vulnerable to pressures from the West and threatens national security.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko has recognized Crimea as de-facto part of Russia, but blamed Ukrainian authorities for losing control over the peninsula.

- Russia’s parliament could pass a bill that would authorise the Russian Central Bank to monitor the activity of Crimea’s banking system. The move could cost Russia budget at least 45 billion roubles, the daily says. ($1 = 36.2354 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)