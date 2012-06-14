PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 14

HANOI, June 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Ho Chi Minh City authorities and banks have agreed to boost the total loans in June to 30 trillion dong ($1.43 billion), from 7 trillion dong last month after 10,000 businesses were reported to have ceased operations since the start of this year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Banks have been raising long-term dong deposit rates to as high as 12 percent in a defensive move as they are worried about inflation return in the medium and long terms, bankers said.

- Minh Phu Seafood Group, Vietnam’s top shrimp exporter, said its January-May export revenues jumped 34.01 percent to $144.04 million, from a year ago.

THANH NIEN

- Vietcombank, the country’s third-largest private lender by assets, said it has now cut lending rates for clients of a Vietnamese car maker, Truong Hai, to 14.8 percent per year from 15.8 percent.

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The central bank’s plans to restructure weak banks within June would make the banking system more stable and banks will maintain healthy growth, said analyst Nhu Lan from a financial information website.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnam’s seafood exports will rise 11.9 percent to $6.8 billion this year from 2011, thanks to higher export prices, the Agriculture Ministry forecast.

LAO DONG

- Revising down Vietnam’s economic growth target for 2013 to 5.0-5.6 percent is a bold move and while the top task is to ensure social security and curb inflation below 10 percent, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.

TUOI TRE

- The Thua Thien-Hue provincial authority has decided to provide free Internet via wireless access in Hue city, home to UNESCO-recognised world heritage Hue citadel, said Deputy Chairman Phan Ngoc Tho of the provincial People’s Committee.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Several major steel producers have cut selling prices to 15 million dong ($716.7) a tonne, excluding value added tax, as of June 11 from 15.3 million dong in May to reduce inventory, the Vietnam Steel Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)