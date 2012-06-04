PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 4

HANOI, June 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Interest rates on loans for the real-estate market have been dropping quickly in recent days, easing to 13.0-15.5 percent, as banks aim to expand credit to this sector, bankers said.

DAU TU

- A total of $1.72 billion in official development assistance funds for Vietnam had been disbursed in the first five months of this year, up 43 percent from a year ago, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam is preparing for the official launch on July 1 of the competitive power generation market after several delays, the government said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- The United States wants to expand defence ties with Vietnam following a memorandum signed last year on defence co-operation, U.S. Defence Secretary Leon Panetta said at a news briefing on Sunday in Cam Ranh Bay at the start of his Vietnam visit.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The Dung Quat Industrial Ship Co handed over a 104,000-tonnage tanker, the country’s largest domestically built, to Petrovietnam Transportation Corp on Sunday, marking a landmark in Vietnam’s shipbuilding sector.

TUOI TRE

- The number of unemployed people in Ho Chi Minh City last year accounted for 30 percent of Vietnam’s total, while the number of those seeking unemployment benefits in the city this year would rise 15-20 percent from 2011, the Labour Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s cement consumption in the first five months of 2012 dropped 8 percent from a year ago to 19.56 million tonnes, but sales were recovering with many construction projects having started in May, industry reports show. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)