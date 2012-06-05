PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 5

HANOI, June 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- State-run Agribank, Vietnam’s largest lender by assets, said it will extend a 10 trillion dong ($478.8 million) lending package to support the export sector, with an annualised interest rate of 12 percent for a six-month loan, the lowest rate in the domestic market now.
- Vietnam’s consumer price index in June is forecast to edge up between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent from May, the Industry and Trade Ministry’s market management board said.
- Vietnamese and Danish officials are investigating after Demark reported irregularities in the use of official development assistance funds from Denmark in several Vietnam projects, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said.
- Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow 4.5-4.6 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, making it hard to achieve an annual target of 6.0-6.5 percent, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.
- Nearly 172,000 people had registered for unemployment insurance in the first four months of 2012, up 70 percent from the same period last year, the Labour Ministry said.
$1 = 20885.0000 Vietnam dong