PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 5

HANOI, June 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- State-run Agribank, Vietnam’s largest lender by assets, said it will extend a 10 trillion dong ($478.8 million) lending package to support the export sector, with an annualised interest rate of 12 percent for a six-month loan, the lowest rate in the domestic market now.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam’s consumer price index in June is forecast to edge up between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent from May, the Industry and Trade Ministry’s market management board said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnamese and Danish officials are investigating after Demark reported irregularities in the use of official development assistance funds from Denmark in several Vietnam projects, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said.

HANOI MOI

- Vietnam’s economy is expected to grow 4.5-4.6 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, making it hard to achieve an annual target of 6.0-6.5 percent, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

LAO DONG

- Nearly 172,000 people had registered for unemployment insurance in the first four months of 2012, up 70 percent from the same period last year, the Labour Ministry said.