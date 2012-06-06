PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 6

HANOI, June 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Vietnamese dong fell to below 21,000 per dollar on Tuesday as banks were buying the foreign currency to balance previous oversales while some companies also sought to buy the U.S. currency for debt repayments, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam is currently listed among the countries facing water shortages, with the average amount of water use at 3,850 cubic metres per person per year, below the sufficient level of 4,000 cubic metres, the Food and Agriculture Organisation said.

TUOI TRE

- While the debt ratio in Vietnam is currently under control, the risk is high for debt obligation in state-owned enterprises and the financial sector, the World Bank said in a report to the mid-term Consultative Group meeting on Tuesday.

THANH NIEN

- Ho Chi Minh City would need 46 trillion dong ($2.2 billion) to build four elevated roads to help ease traffic, with funds for site clearance totalling 15 trillion dong, the city’s Transport Service said in a report to the municipal government. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)