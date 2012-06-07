PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 7

HANOI, June 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank will own an 11 percent stake in Vietnamese airliner Air Mekong, becoming its strategic investor, following an agreement signing on Wednesday. The airline is due to raise its registered capital to 600 billion dong ($28.6 million) this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The State Bank of Vietnam will complete this year all legal framework for the use of credit and debit cards as well as other forms of electronic payment to help reduce cash circulation.

NHAN DAN

- A Vietnamese man was sentenced to five years in jail after a court in the central province of Ninh Thuan found him guilty of anti-state propaganda.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Pepper farmers have gained experience from holding back their stocks following advices from the Vietnam Pepper Association, which has helped stabilise global pepper prices at high level, industry officials said. Vietnam is the world’s largest pepper exporter, accounting for half of global output.

TUOI TRE

- Summer-autumn rice crop harvesting is accelerating in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang have been keeping paddy prices low, farmers said.

- Vietnam’s steel sales in May dropped around a fifth from the previous month to an estimated 350,000 tonnes, the Vietnam Steel Association said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s economy in the second quarter is expected to reach annual rise of 4.5 percent, picking up from a 4 percent expansion in the first quarter, said Nguyen Van Giau, head of the National Assembly’s Economics Committee.

- Vietnam’s cashew export this year would rise 11.9 percent from 2011 to 198,000 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry forecast. Vietnam is the world’s largest exporter of the nuts while the United States is its biggest buyer, followed by China.

- The government has issued a preliminary approval for the total investment of Son La hydropower plant at 60.2 trillion dong ($2.87 billion), sourcing the funds from state budget and state utility Vietnam Electricity group, a government directive said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)