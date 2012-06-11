PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 11

HANOI, June 11 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- The number of property clients has increased in the past month after the central bank’s rate cuts, real estate agents said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Interfood Shareholding Co said Japan’s Kirin Holdings has acquired a 23.12 percent of IFS stake from Indochina Beverage Holdings, raising its ownership in the Vietnamese firm to 80.37 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The Finance Ministry has requested provincial authorities to accelerate funding disbursement for public investment projects, which were tightened last year, in line with government measures to ease business difficulties, Deputy Minister Do Hoang Anh Tuan said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam has so far more than 16 million 3G-based mobile subscribers, led by MobiFone with 6.74 million users, followed by VinaPhone with more than 5.75 million and Viettel with nearly 3.4 million, the Ministry of Information and Communications said.