PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 15

HANOI, June 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- FPT Corp, a software maker, said its January-May revenue reached more than 10.07 trillion dong ($481.13 million), achieving 100 percent of its annual plan.

TUOI TRE

- Banks have raised long-term deposit rates to 13.5 percent after the central bank allowed to float the long-term rates in a move to encourage lenders to restructure their funds, bankers said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Petrovietnam Finance Co which owns a 2.25 percent stake of Pha Lai Thermal Power Co, will buy 2 million PPC shares from June 19 to July 19, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vietnam mobile giants Vinaphone and MobiFone will merge as scheduled as part of the government’s restructuring plan for state-owned enterprises, the Ministry of Information and Communications said.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam has been operating a total of 195 hydro-power plants, with a combined capacity of 12,000 megawatts, accounting for about 36 percent of the country’s power output, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang said.

TUOI TRE

- Vietnam National Shipping Lines, or Vinalines, is in financial difficulties with debts worth more than 43 trillion dong ($2.05 billion) at the end of 2011 due to poor management and over-investment, the government said in a report to the National Assembly.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Clearing goods inventory is one of the top tasks of the Vietnamese government now, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang told a National Assembly session on Thursday. He said the January-May inventory rose 20 percent to 25 percent from a year ago, particularly cement, steel and consumer goods. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)