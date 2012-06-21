PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 21

HANOI, June 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietcombank, the third-largest partly private lender by assets, will list additional 347.61 million shares on June 27, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it will delist shares of An Giang Coffee Co as of July 17, after the firm made losses in 2011 as well as in the first quarter of 2012, and it also reported negative equity due to the losses.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam and the United States have pledged to maintain cooperation on legacy issues, such as POW/MIA accounting and humanitarian mine removal and to continue addressing dioxin and Agent Orange issues during a political, security and defence dialogue in Hanoi on Wednesday.

LAO DONG

- Hanoi’s consumer price index in June fell 0.17 percent from May, while the index in Ho Chi Minh City dropped 0.43 percent, the cities’ Statistics Department said.

TUOI TRE

- The Agriculture Ministry has proposed the Ministry of Industry and Trade to tighten control over sugar exports via unofficial trade to China. The output target for 2011/2012 crushing season ended by the end of June is estimated at about 1.3 million tonnes, while the domestic demand this year will be 1.4 million tonnes.

THANH NIEN

- Vietnam will raise administrative fines imposed on foreign individuals and organisations to 1-2 billion dong ($47,850-$95,700) from 50,000-100,000 dong for violating its sovereignty, according to a law approved by the National Assembly.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam is expected to export $27 billion worth of agricultural products this year, up 8 percent from the year before, Agriculture Minister Cao Duc Phat said.