PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - July 5

HANOI, July 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Lenders have been striving to raise deposits by keeping long-term rates at as high as 12.5 percent and presenting gifts or cash to depositors as people have become reluctant to deposit money after the key rate cuts, bankers said.

- Despite reporting to the central bank to have lowered lending rates to 14-15 percent after the key policy rate cuts, lenders still offer loan rates to businesses at 16-19 percent, company executives said.

- The government has approved to allocate another 20 trillion dong ($958.77 billion) of interest-free loans for agricultural production and exports, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- PVI Holdings bought 482,600 shares out of its 2.7 million shares it had registered to purchase between April 27 and June 27, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

- Singapore’s Platinum Victory Pte Ltd has bought 4.88 million shares of Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation, raising its stake in the Vietnamese firm to 10.24 percent, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

VIETNAM NEWS

- The banking system’s total loans grew an estimated 0.17 percent as of June 12 from the end of last year, said the National Financial Supervisory Commission.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- The People’s Council in the central city of Danang said in a resolution on Wednesday it protested China’s establishment of Shansha city which comprises of Vietnam’s Paracel islands.

THANH NIEN

- Boosting transparency and removing cross-ownership among lenders are seen as major solutions to deal with bad debt in Vietnam’s banking system, analysts said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will disburse more than 132 trillion dong ($6.32 billion) of public spending in the second half of this year after 81 trillion dong was spent in the first six months, the finance ministry said. ($1=20,850 dong)