PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - July 9

HANOI, July 9 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- The central bank has asked banks to cut interest rates on old loans to 15 percent or below to help businesses facing difficulties, Governor Nguyen Van Binh said on Saturday.
- The State Securities Commission has imposed special supervision measures on seven securities firms on account of their poor financial performance, Chairman Vu Bang said.
- The central bank said it aims for a credit growth of between 8 percent and 10 percent in the second half of 2012 after loans recorded only 0.76 percent growth in June.
- The central bank said it was working on plans to restructure four domestic banks while it has already approved similar plans for two other banks.
- State oil group PetroVietnam said the first Te Giac Trang crude oil was produced on July 6. The oil field has five wells with a combined output of 10,000-15,000 barrels per day.
- Buying demand remains low despite ample sale-off activities as consumers have been tightening spending, supermarket operators and store owners said.
- It is time for Vietnam to reallocate resources granted for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to private firms after the contribution by SOEs to the gross domestic product dropped to 19 percent during 2006-2010 from 33 percent in the 2001-2005 period, economists and analysts said.
- Vietnam’s economy could expand 5.2-5.7 percent this year, while the consumer price index could be 7 percent, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.
- Vinafood 2, or the Vietnam Southern Food Corporation, said it has contracted to export 170,000 tonnes of 5-percent and 25-percent broken rice to the Philippines for loading in July and August, raising its sales to Manila so far this year to more than 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)