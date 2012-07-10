PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - July 10

HANOI, July 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Ho Chi Minh City-based branches of major banks such as BIDV, Vietcombank and Agribank, the country’s biggest by assets, will offer a credit package worth a combined 92.6 billion dong ($4.44 million) to small and medium-sized firms at interest rates of 12-13 percent, according to their contracts.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- High inventory is a major problem for businesses at the moment rather than high lending rates or tough access to loans, as it prevents them from settling existing loans and getting new ones, business executives and bankers said.

- Ho Chi Minh City Securities led stock brokerages in the second quarter with a 11.47 percent market share, followed by Saigon Securities Inc. with 8.06 percent while ACB Securities had 6.25 percent, market regulators said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- State oil group Petrovietnam’s gross profit in the first half of this year rose 10 percent from a year ago to 30.1 trillion dong ($1.43 billion), thanks to higher crude oil prices, Deputy General Director Le Minh Hong said.

NHAN DAN

- Businesses are scheduled to begin a month-long purchase of summer-autumn rice in the Mekong Delta on Tuesday, aiming to buy the equivalent of 500,000 tonnes of milled rice to support domestic prices.

LAO DONG

- Attaining 13 percent growth in export revenues this year to bring earnings to $109.5 billion is a difficult task for Vietnam as its export markets are narrowing while exporters have been facing more competition, trade ministry officials said.

TUOI TRE

- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam and its Russian, U.S. and Indian partners have normal operations at the nine blocks in Vietnamese territory that China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) has offered for bidding, Petrovietnam Chairman Phung Dinh Thuc said, adding the Hanoi-based group has various options to ensure production at these blocks.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam’s economy could grow 5.1-5.2 percent this year and growth could accelerate to around 6 percent in the next year or two, said Vo Tri Thanh, deputy head of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

- Revenues of the posts and telecoms sector in the first half of this year rose 10.2 percent from a year ago to 74.9 trillion dong ($3.59 billion), while the number of telephone subscribers edged up 2.3 percent to 135.9 million, the Ministry of Information and Communications said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)